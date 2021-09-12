Mumbai: Actor Kashmera Shah has reacted to Govinda’s wife Sunita’s recent comments about her and Krushna. The family feud between Govinda and Krushna fired up again after Krushna reportedly refused to be a part of an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he plays the role of Sapna, because Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were invited as the celebrity guests.Also Read - Krushna Abhishek’s Son Rayaan's Adorable ‘Nahiii’ To Sudesh Lehri’s Witty Questions Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

Sunita reacted to the reports and told TOI in an interview, "All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don't want to see his face ever again in my life."

Now, Kashmera while speaking to Aaj Tak reacted to Sunita's statement and said 'Ye Sunita Kaun Hai'. She added that she is not known by someone's wife and has created a name for herself. She was quoted as saying, "Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai. Maine khud apna naam kamaya hai. Meri pehchaan kisi ki patni ke roop mein nahi di jaati. Toh main aise logon ke baare mein baat hi nahi karna chahti hu (They speak nonsense about Krushna. Maybe there was no need for him on that episode. But who will tell them that. By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name. and am not known as someone's wife. So I do not wish to speak about these people at all)."

In a recent interview, Sunita had said, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

As per Kashmera, the feud began when Govinda and Sunita did not come to see their newborn kids. She had told HT, “Our kids were born last year [June] and they never came to see them in the hospital, not even when one of my kids was fighting for his life.”