Kaun Banega Crorepati is known to have fulfilled many dreams and made the audience believe in their hopes and aspirations. Now, the latest promo of the show gives a glimpse of another contestant becoming a crorepati (a millionaire). Nazia Nasim emerges as the first crorepati of KBC 12. The new promo, shared by Sony TV on social media, shows host Amitabh Bachchan appreciating Nazia's intelligence and yelling 'ek crore' in his signature style. The clip also shows celebrations on the set as Nazia is left all surprised and emotional.

The channel shared the clip with the caption that read, "NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12's first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony" (sic)

The episode is going to be aired on November 11 in the Diwali special week. The promo also shows Bachchan moving to ask the biggest – Rs 7 crore question to Nazia. “Yeh bade mushkil prashn the, jahan aapki nazar gayi, woh ekdum sahi thi,” he tells her.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 began on September 28 with the theme that nothing can deter a person from seeing a dream and while the pandemic might have halted the pace of life, the dreams can still be fulfilled. The season has turned all the more special for Bachchan and his fans since this year marks two decades of his association with the game show.