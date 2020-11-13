Nazia Nasim became the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore in the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Gurugram-based woman couldn’t believe for a long time that she had actually won the big prize money in front of host Amitabh Bachchan, something that was her dream for the last 20 years. Also Read - KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show Gets Its Second Crorepati in Mohita Sharma After Nazia Nasim

In her latest interview with Mid-Day, Nazia talked about trying her luck at KBC 12 and how she gave the kind of reaction as if she had won a beauty pageant that day. She was quoted as saying, “I spontaneously gave a Miss Universe reaction. I was on top of the world. I was reliving the moment from Slumdog Millionaire [2008].” Also Read - KBC 12: The Rs 1 Crore Question That Made Nazia Nasim First Crorepati of Season And Was it Too Easy?

Nazia is a voracious reader and that helped her answer the big Rs 1 crore question when she chose ‘Roopa Ganguly’ as the right option. Another thing that helped her win big on the show was her determination to see herself sitting on the hot seat one day. Nazia said, “I have been trying to be on the show for years — from the landline days to mobile phones and now, online. My mother (Bushra) is a fan of Mr Bachchan.”

The Ranchi-born communications professional revealed that she is going to save some amount from the prize money for her son’s soccer coaching and some for her parents and in-laws’ medical care. “I will decide what to do with the rest of the money when the euphoria dies down,” she said.

For Rs 1 crore, Nazia was asked to name the actor who has also won a National Award for Best Playback singer.