Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Actor Amitabh Bachchan is back on our TV screens to bring Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. On Saturday, Sony TV ran promos of the latest season asking people to register for the show. The promo has also been shared on the channel's social media accounts.

The concept of the season, created by director Nitesh Tiwari, is based on dreams. As the entire country is struggling with difficult times owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, Bachchan says one doesn't stop dreaming in any situation. In the promo, he is seen acknowledging the current times but also the fact that nothing stops us from dreaming and he's bringing yet another opportunity for people to realise their dreams and gear up to convert those into reality.

A report published by Indian Express mentioned that it takes the team of KBC around three months to go on air and finalise the contestants' list and the rest of the dynamics. Therefore, if they begin now, they will be able to launch in the time when there's hopefully a better post-coronavirus scenario in the country. The entire audition process is also being done digitally this year.

The audition process has got four parts – registration, screening, online audition, and personal interview. As revealed in the promo, Bachchan is going to ask a question on Sony TV at 9 pm from May 9 to May 22. People who want to participate in the quiz show this year will have to answer the question correctly through texts or with the help of the SonyLIV app. Those who have answered the questions correctly will be shortlisted through a computerised process and will then be informed about the next round. After the screening is done, the online audition will take place where general knowledge will be tested and a video will be asked to submit through the app. Later, the candidates will be invited for a video call and a final list of contestants this season will be generated.

The promo video has been shot by Amitabh Bachchan at his home. Tiwari revealed that he shot a rough video of himself to explain the concept to Bachchan and the veteran actor emulated it and shot his own video for the promo.