Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan will be gracing the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 during its ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ this Friday. While it will surely be an episode full of entertainment and full, the latest promo will surely raise your excitement. In the recent promo, the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable story from one of the award ceremonies.Also Read - KBC 13, September 9 2021 Episode: Kalpana Datta From Maharashtra Gives Answers of Tough Questions

Amitabh Bachchan reveals that during an award night, Ranveer Singh takes a grand entry through a crane. Big B also added that while Ranveer made some gestures with his hands, he could not understand it but reciprocated in the same way. Amitabh Bachchan further adds that it was Jaya Bachchan who then whispered in his ear only to inform that the gesture was for Deepika Padukone, who was sitting right next to Big B. The incident left Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan laughing out loud. Also Read - Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Come Together For Grand Launch Of Their Next Film, Ranveer Singh Arrives In Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read - KBC 13 September 8 Highlights: Kalpana Datta Becomes Roll-Over Contestant For Next Episode, Can You Answer Tonight's Tough Questions?

Meanwhile, during the episode, commemorating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Deepika Padukone will also be seen gifting Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan Ganpati idols. This is not the first time that Deepika will be gracing the game show. The actor had previously appeared with Arjun Kapoor on the show to promote her movie, Finding Fanny.

The winning amount by Deepika and Farah will be donated to Deepika’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation and towards the treatment of Ayansh Madan by Farah.

Apart from this, the Top 6 finalists of Indian Idol 12 – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro will also be seen setting the mood for the evening with their musical performance full of affection and divinity towards Bappa.

Follow this space for more updates related to Kaun Banega Crorepati.