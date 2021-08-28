Mumbai: The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is here and it is surely ‘Gyaandaar, Dhandaar and Shaandaar’. While several changes have been made to the show, one such change is ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar.’ Each Friday, the show will welcome some celebrity guests who will be playing the game for some social cause.Also Read - KBC 13 August 27, 2021 Highlights: Shraddha Khare Takes Home Only Rs 10,000 After Giving Incorrect Answer

However, do you know who is likely to be the first celebrity guest for Amitabh Bachchan’s show? If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be gracing the hot seat next Friday. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was spotted shooting with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Mumbai film city. A source close to SpotboyE revealed the same. However, there is no confirmation of this so far. Also Read - KBC 13 Contestant Ashish Suvarna Reveals 'Amitabh Bachchan Gets Involved in Our Stories When Played on Screen' | Exclusive

If Deepika visits the sets of KBC 13, it will not be the first time when she will be making an experience on the game show. The actor had previously appeared with Arjun Kapoor on the show to promote her movie, Finding Fanny. Also Read - Chehre Review: Amitabh Bachchan Does 'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan' All Over Again!

Meanwhile, the show also got its first crorepati of the season with visually impaired Himani Bundela proving to be an inspiration for all. The latest promo shared by Sony TV shows Amitabh Bachchan asking Himani Bundela the 15th question for Rs 1 crore. Will Himani Bundela be able to give the answer to the 15th question? It will be interesting to see if she takes home Rs 1 crore or Rs 7 crore or quits the game show. It will only be known after the grand episode airs on television on August 31.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.