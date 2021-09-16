Mumbai: The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will welcome two sports stalwarts Neeraj Chopra and P.R. Sreejeesh as special guests. The latest promo of the episode has made it clear that it will be an episode of fun, laughter and entertainment. During the special episode, Neeraj Chopra will also be seen giving an iconic twist to the famous ‘Main Aur Meri Tanhai’ dialogue from the 1981 movie Silsila. Neeraj will be giving a Haryanvi twist to the dialogue and will leave Amitabh Bachchan in splits.Also Read - KBC 13 September 15 Highlights: Police Constable Vijay Kumar Meshram Takes Home Rs 3.2 Lakh

In the latest promo, Big B can be seen reciting the original dialogue and asking Neeraj to translate the same in Haryanvi. This not only won the audience’s heart but also left Amitabh Bachchan laughing out loud. Also Read - KBC 13: Twitter User Points Out Wrong Question Answer Shown During Episode, Siddhartha Basu Reacts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read - KBC 13 September 14 Highlights: Akshayjyot Ratnoo Takes Home Rs 6.4 Lakh, Can You Answer The Question He Failed To?

Following this, P.R. Sreejesh also asked Amitabh Bachchan if he has ever featured in a Haryanvi movie. While Big B revealed that he had not, he also added that he worked in a movie where he spoke a few lines in Haryanvi.

For the unversed, Neeraj had won the gold medal for Javelin throw during this year’s Tokyo Olympics. P.R. Sreejesh was part of the men’s hockey team which brought home the bronze medal. During the KBC 13 episode, they will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports and playing a game of hockey.

Last week, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan had graced the show during its Shaandaar Shukravaar episode.