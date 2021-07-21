Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Promo Out: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a comeback and is already creating the right kind of noises. Now, Big B shared the first promo of the upcoming season and it has a coronavirus link to it. The promo is set in a village where people ask the head of the village about school reopening. One man reveals that he is short of money and the administration is not helping. While villagers are looking for a solution, the ad for KBC 13 pops on their TV screens.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati To Premiere From August 23? Deets Inside

Following the KBC ad on TV, many try their luck but a barber is the only one who manages to reach the hot seat. The promo ends with a note ‘To be continued’. While many reports suggest that KBC will begin to air on August 23, there has been no official announcement about the same. Also Read - Goodbye: Rashmika Mandana-Amitabh Bachchan's First Look Leaked Online, Photo Goes Viral

Watch Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)



KBC 13’s audition process is taking place online, owing to the pandemic. The makers also introduced a series of changes in the format of the show, keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols. Some of the changes include the Audience Poll lifeline being scrapped, as the show was shot without a live audience, and fewer contestants in the Fastest Finger First round.