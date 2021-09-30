Mumbai: The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati will welcome talented actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. While they have already won everyone’s heart with their impeccable acting skills and down-to-earth attitude, these actors will now answer tough questions on the hot heat.Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Contestant Shakti to go on Date With Him, Watch

During the episode, Pratik Gandhi will also be sharing interesting stories of his B-Town experiences. Shedding light on his role in the Scam 1992 series, Pratik Gandhi will be unraveling a secret. He will be seen revealing how he had to gain 18 kilos for his role in the series.

"When it came to preparing for this role, the biggest aspect was that I had to gain a lot of weight. Firstly, I was told to gain 18 kgs because I was like this from the start and they wanted to see a particular body on camera. So, that was the biggest challenge. And, then to understand the financial world. I'm an engineer, come from a teaching family so, we never had anything to do with the financial world. I always say that we are an 'FD' family, one that has never done any business nor investments. It took a lot of time to understand this world and also because the entire script was written in such a way," Pratik Gandhi said.

When asked by senior Bachchan if a lot of time went for preparing for this role, Pratik Gandhi said, “Yes, Sir. We shot for about 90 days. 90 days in 9 months. It took one and a half years for preparation because this is a long format (series), it had 10 episodes.”

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will play Kaun Banega Crorepati for a social cause. The proceeds from the winning amount will be donated to Pandit Benaras Tiwari Hemanvanti Devi Foundation and Mukul Trust, respectively.