Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Date, Time: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is all set to premiere on August 23. The host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of KBC 13 and is working for 12-14 hours to complete the shoot. A new promo has been released by the channel that shows KBC 13 will be aired from August 23 at 9 pm Monday to Friday. Viewers can see KBC 13 on Sony TV. It is being said that owing to the COVID pandemic, a lot of changes were implemented during the shoot of the show.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is happy to be back on the sets of the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and posted a picture of him sitting in the host's chair. Alongside the image, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who's been associated with the popular TV show's journey since 2000. "… back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that's 21 years .. a lifetime .. !!.and gratitude to all that came along," Big B captioned the post.

For the unversed, Big B started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. However, SRK failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills on the game show.

Director Nitesh Tiwari who is known for films like Dangal and Chhichhore, has shot this beautiful promo for KBC 13 as a promotional campaign. Tiwari had earlier spoken about the spirit of the short films. He said, “We have to create emotions that are related. Whatever we do has to be within the DNA of KBC. Aspirations and the show go hand in hand. Every contestant that reaches the hot seat comes with dreams of themselves, their loved ones or even community and society. Kaun Banega Crorepati comes with the thought that if you believe you can do it, you definitely can.”

