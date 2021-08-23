Mumbai: The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to begin from August 23. While superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting the show once again, not many people know how Big B was roped in for the show initially.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Visits Lilavati Hospital Along With Shweta Bachchan Nanda | See Pics

When Amitabh Bachchan was approached for the show, he was a little skeptical about entering the small screen. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Siddhartha Basu, who helmed the show during the launch, talked about the same and mentioned that Sameer Nair, then VP of the Star Plus Programming had suggested Amitabh Bachchan’s name as the host for KBC. He also added that it wasn’t easy to convince Amitabh Bachchan and that the team had to fly to London and visit the original set of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ It was after this visit to London that the mega-star agreed to the show. Also Read - From Shaandaar Shukravaar to Dhuk Dhuk Ji: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Cororepati Is Set To Return With THESE Major Changes

“However, he (Amitabh Bachchan) decided to see the recording of the original show in London before making up his mind. Once he saw it, he decided to do KBC with one rider that we replicate the conditions and discipline of that show. There was no looking back, and the scale and scope of shows on Indian TV expanded exponentially,” Siddhartha Basu said. Also Read - Independence Day Special: 15 Stalwarts Including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar Bring Patriotic Anthem of The Year ‘Hum Hindustani’ | Watch

Siddhartha Basu also talked about how Amitabh Bachchan started enjoying interacting with contestants and said, “Initially, he had reservations about talking about himself and getting personal with contestants. He opened up slowly and now thoroughly enjoys interacting with people from all walks of life.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is starting from 23rd August and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.