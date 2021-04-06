Mumbai: Actor Kavita Kaushik says that she is a total misfit for reality shows and yet she keeps on getting many requests for being a part of these shows. The last time she was seen in a reality show, it didn’t end up well and she flocked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house to never come back. Also Read - Ajaz Khan, Not Eijaz Khan: Twitterati Confuse Two Names, Bigg Boss 14 Star Says 'Wear Spectacles'

In her latest interview with a daily, Kavita revealed that she never got her dues for her participation in Bigg Boss 14 and she doesn’t want to discuss this issue anymore. The FIR actor had entered the house as a wild card entry. However, she had a tiff with Eijaz Khan as soon as she entered the house, and later, she stormed out of the house after having an ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik who won the trophy this year. Also Read - ‘Super Hot KK’: Kavita Kaushik Impresses Fans Wearing Same Bikini That Katrina Kaif Wore in Bang Bang

While speaking to ETimes about the same, Kavita said, “I don’t even want to ask, let alone fight for it. The fact is that I did walk out and refused to go back to the house despite repeated attempts by the team. I like to play fair. I have nothing against the team; they are wonderful and hard-working.” Also Read - Ajaz Khan Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case After 8 Hours of Interrogation, Read on

She went to talk about her personality traits and how it’s difficult for her to act inorder to please someone. Kavita mentioned that she can’t interest people and it was only justified for her to walk out of a show if she wasn’t enjoying entertaining the audience there. ” am not a people pleaser, and that disinterest shows on my face, so I think it’s highly unfair on my part to be on a show and not give my 100 per cent,” she said.

Kavita added that she keeps getting the offer of participating in reality shows when she has made it clear that she doesn’t want to be a part of any. The actor thinks that the reality shows are getting repetitive and she shall just stay away from them.