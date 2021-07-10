Mumbai: Television actor Kavita Kaushik has given a befitting reply to a troll for making fun of her age. This comes after a social media user wrote, “Budhi ghodi laal lagaam” on one of Kavita’s latest pictures.Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Slams People For Showering Milk On Sonu Sood’s Picture, Calls It Wastage

Responding to the troll, Kavita asked if getting aged is a sin. She also reminded the Twitter user that his parents must be old as well. "Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai" (I have not used any red leash. I have not even used make-up, just some lip balm. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40)?

Also Read - ‘Super Hot KK’: Kavita Kaushik Impresses Fans Wearing Same Bikini That Katrina Kaif Wore in Bang Bang

Several fans replied to Kavita’s response appreciating her. “You are absolutely right Kavita ji, what does age have to do with beauty? As everyone’s age increases, it means that they have no right to put photos. And yes why do these people watch Aamir, Shahrukh or Salman Khan’s movies then they have become 50+,” one of the fans wrote.

Befitting reply 👍: But see the power of negative comment; everyone seems to jump to kill especially in social media platforms whereas in real life it’s opposite. We need to reflect the same in social life and celebrities have that power to move masses. — Veerender Singh (@Veerend44748832) July 9, 2021

Amazing and and just brilliant!! I never thought you cared to read them leave alone replying to so appropriately and in such a dignified manner. More power to you! God bless you!! — Amal (@AmalKantiDeb2) July 9, 2021

Kavita Kaushik has worked in several shows. Her performance as a police inspector in Sab TV show FIR was widely loved by the viewers. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 14 house.