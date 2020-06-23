It’s been nine days since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor’s death by suicide has left a void in everyone’s lives. His fans are digging out reasons for his depression and it has led to a lot of conjectures such as Nepotism. The term movie mafia is trending as it is said that the industry is led by mafias who decide which actor will play what role. Sushant’s death has re-ignited the nepotism debate and several Bollywood celebrities, filmmakers, the star kids are being subjected to severe criticism. Also Read - Irrfan’s Son Babil Khan to Netizens: Rebel Against Nepotism But Don’t Use Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death as an Excuse

Now, TV actor Kavita Kaushik, who is famous for her role in Sab TV’s FIR as Chandramukhi Chautala, spoke about another side of movie mafia. In her series of tweets, Kavita wrote how she was not allowed to play Haryanvi cop elsewhere. “Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn’t revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute !”, she tweeted. Also Read - MS Dhoni Was in Shock to Hear About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide And Was Shattered: Neeraj Pandey

Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn’t revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute ! Also Read - 'Shame on You!': Fans Cringe as Rakhi Sawant Claims That Sushant Singh Rajput Will be Reborn as Her Son | WATCH — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) June 23, 2020

Kavita exposed the industry and further wrote, “Was categorically told this when I suggested I’m planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom, “you got paid for it then” was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea”

was categorically told this when I suggested I’m planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom, “you got paid for it then” was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea https://t.co/LU774mLMIG — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) June 23, 2020

In her third tweet, she said don’t attack star kids instead fight with real evils. She added, “Nepotism ain’t in the list of unfair treatments actors have to adhere, while channel/producers enjoy royalty repeats, Rights of product cooked by actors n technicians, power to malign rep, traps of contracts, n more! Fight the real evils instead of attacking star kids pointlessly”.

Nepotism ain’t in the list of unfair treatments actors have to adhere, while channel/producers enjoy royalty repeats, Rights of product cooked by actors n technicians, power to malign rep, traps of contracts, n more! Fight the real evils instead of attacking star kids pointlessly https://t.co/lu09efOSeX — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) June 23, 2020



Kavita Kaushik also played the lead role on Sab TV’s Dr. Bhanumati On Duty. She had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye, and was one of the participants in the eighth installation of the show.

Kavita made a debut in Bollywood with the 2004 film, Ek Hasina Thi playing Saif Ali Khan’s girlfriend.