Mumbai: Tv actor Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter on Saturday evening to seek help in finding doctor Amit Sharma, who has treated several actors in the last 20 years and has also been a set doctor for Indian Idol and other shows. She shared that he has been missing for the last five days and need help in finding him. She further revealed that the police have been informed about the same. Sharing his picture, she wrote, "ATTENTION PLS This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him."

ATTENTION PLS 🙏 This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him pic.twitter.com/H11VX0MucK — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 11, 2021



In the same Twitter thread, she revealed that he lives with his mother and brother in Oshiwara, Mumbai. She even said that according to his mother, Amit's behaviour was mysterious and aloof since sometime. She wrote, "Yes, lives in oshiwara with his mom and brother,acc to his mom- behavior was mysterious and aloof since sometime,left without his wallet and mobile, he had even lost his speech and not eaten last 3 days! Now it's been 8 days to that state,How is he surviving? We are very worried."

Yes, lives in oshiwara with his mom and brother,acc to his mom- behavior was mysterious and aloof since sometime,left without his wallet and mobile, he had even lost his speech and not eaten last 3 days! Now it’s been 8 days to that state,How is he surviving? We are very worried — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 11, 2021

Last seen leaving his building, panchvati oshiwara,Andheri, Mumbai — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 11, 2021



Dr Amit Sharma was last seen leaving his building in Oshiwara and has been missing since then, as per the tweet by Kavita Kaushik.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant.