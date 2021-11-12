Mumbai: Kavita Kaushik took to her official Instagram account and surprised fans with her new look. The actor got her hair chopped off and donated the same to cancer patients. Kavita shared a video in which she can be seen holding a cut lock of her hair. “And this goes for donation for wig-making for cancer patients! Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar (And my new look? Wait, dear friends),” she wrote.Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Takes Jibe at AAP’s Raghav Chadha For Calling Navjot Sidhu ‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab Politics’: She is a Compliment

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Kavita’s post and appreciated her move. While laughter queen Bharti Singh dropped clapping emojis, Kamya Punjabi was also left astonished. Actor Maninee wrote, “Love you, KK for the heart you have.” Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Seeks Help After Indian Idol Doctor Goes Missing, Says 'His Behaviour Was Mysterious, Aloof'

Soon after dropping this video, Kavita shared a series of pictures with her new look. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely stunning. In the pictures, Kavita was seen flaunting her new avatar in the sexiest blue cutout swimsuit. “Who’s this new chick. I got no idea but she is wicked,” she wrote.

Fans were also quick to appreciate Kavita’s look. The comment section of Kavita’s post is filled with fire and heart emojis. “Aap to hot ho gayi baal katvake (you have become hot after haircut),” one of the fans wrote. Kavita’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant was also left shocked. “Oh my God you cut your hair such a beautiful hair Kavita what’s wrong but this has done is looking very international very glamorous very nice,” she wrote.

Kavita Kaushik has worked in several television shows including F.I.R., Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Lakshmi Ghar Aayi among others. The actor also participated in Bigg Boss 14.