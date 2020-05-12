The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 have begun and will be wrapped by the end of July. The pandemic might have put a rest to the activities all across the world, but not on the dreams. At least that’s the theme of the popular game show this season. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 12 has already released its first promo that was shot at Jalsa. The entire show, for the first time in history, has gone fully digital. Starting from the registration to submission, audition, and selection, all the KBC 12 processes have gone virtual this year. Here’s a step-by-step explanation of how the things are going to work for the audience: Also Read - Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan Teams up With Over 65 Celebs Including Kapil Sharma And Sunny Leone For a Motivational Song Amid The Pandemic

Registration for KBC 12

The first question that has been asked by Bachchan in the latest episode is: ‘Where in China was the Coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, first identified?’ The actor will appear on Sony TV at 9 pm every day till May 22 to ask the registration questions. The viewers can answer these questions either via SMS or the SonyLIV app. A randomiser will shortlist a few contestants among those who have given the right answers. These shortlisted participants will be called and informed about the next stage of selection. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gives Another Tribute to Rishi Kapoor in iForIndia Concert, Recalls The 'Exuberance of Dear Chintu'

Audition for KBC 12

The short-listed contestants will be asked to audition digitally and clear a general knowledge test online via the SonyLIV app. They will also have to submit a video along with the test. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Registration For KBC 12 Begins From May 9, Auditions to be Done Online - Watch Promo

Personal Interview for KBC 12

After the registration, audition, and video submission, the last stage is the personal interview. These interviews will be conducted through video conferences after which a list of final contestants will be released and those who have a chance to play ‘Fastest Fingers First’ will be called and informed.

Mid-Day quoted Amit Raisinghani, head of business planning and communication, Sony, commenting on the entire virtual process. He said, “This is the season of first as the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally. We are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge.”