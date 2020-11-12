Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has found its second crorepati in an IPS officer Mohita Sharma as she goes on to win the prize money of Rs 1 Crore. A promo shared by the channel gives a glimpse of the IPS officer’s winning moment wherein she wins Rs 1 crore and then goes on to play Rs 7 crore question. It will be interesting to watch if she will be able to answer the Rs 7 crore question correctly or will just quit and take home Rs 1 crore just like Nazia Nasim. Also Read - KBC 12: The Rs 1 Crore Question That Made Nazia Nasim First Crorepati of Season And Was it Too Easy?

The question that made Nazia a crorepati was:

Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer? A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta and D) Kirron Kher

She gave the correct answer ‘Roopa Ganguly’



Amitabh Bachchan then lauded her and presented Rs 7 crore question.

Meanwhile, the new season emphasizes on turning ‘setbacks’ into ‘comebacks’. Hence, this season will see several contestants who have been hit hard with Coronavirus lockdown. Kaun Banega crorepati is a game show based on a British TV show titled ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire’. Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with the show for the last 11 years. KBC season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. KBC was first telecasted in the year 2000 and this year it completes two decades of its successful running on television.