KBC 12: Anupa Das is the third woman in a row who has become the crorepati on India's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The 42-year-old teacher from Jagdalpur, Bastar in Chhattisgarh won the big amount recently and her journey to Rs 1 crore question will be shown this week on the show.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Anupa wanted to participate in the show to win enough money for her mother's cancer treatment. The millionaire spoke about the struggles she faced in life right from her failed marriage to her mother's cancer diagnosis and other things that left a dark impression on her journey.

As she reached the Rs 1 crore question, Anupa had her lifeline intact. She showed immense confidence and faith in her choices while climbing up the ladder to the big question. The moment host Amitabh Bachchan yelled 'sahi jawab', Anupa became emotional, and tears starting falling from her eyes while the rest of the people on the sets felt proud of her journey. Now, it will be interesting to see if she becomes the first contestant this season to attempt the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore.

Earlier, two female contestants – Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma – answered the Rs 1 crore to become a millionaire but none of them attempted to answer the Rs 7 crore question. If Anupa does it and gives the correct answer, she’ll become the first super millionaire of the show this year. Watch out for Anupa Das in KBC 12 now!