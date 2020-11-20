KBC 12: The second crorepati contestant from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Mohita Sharma, has become a legit celebrity now. After playing a fantastic game and inspiring the audience with her intelligence and inspiration, Mohita has got many fans on social media including the show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar seemed especially impressed with how Mohita played the game and went on to reach the Rs 1 crore question with two lifelines still intact. During the game, Bachchan also promised Mohita that he will be following her on Instagram after the game, and seems like he has fulfilled his promise. Also Read - KBC 12 Second Crorepati Mohita Sharma Gets Lucky Again, Reason Can Make You Laugh

As can be seen on his Instagram profile, Bachchan has finally followed Sharma on Instagram which is a noticeable move because there are only a handful of 56 people whom the popular actor follows on Instagram. The fans of KBC and the legendary actor are in awe of his gesture. Also Read - KBC 12: The Rs 7 Crore Question That Mohita Sharma Didn't Answer And Was it The Most Difficult Question of Season?

Mohita, who’s an IPS officer by profession, mentioned that she follows the actor on Instagram and likes how he keeps inspiring his fans with various posts every now and then. The actor then said that he is not very well versed with the Instagram dynamics and is trying very hard to increase his fan following like other celebrities who enjoy the following of millions. At the end of the conversation, the actor promised Mohita that he would soon be following her on Instagram and shall stay in touch. Also Read - Meet KBC 12’s Second Crorepati - IPS Officer Mohita Sharma, Will She Play For Rs 7 Crore Question?

Mohita won the big sum of Rs 1 crore on the show and became the second crorepati of KBC 12 after Nazia Nasim. The Rs 1 crore question that Mohita answered was: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The answer was RDX.