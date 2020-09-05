The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are going to begin shooting for the show from September 7. Sony TV took to social media to share a few photos from the newly constructed sets and announced that the shoot is going to start in two days. The channel also posted a few pictures of the Puja from the sets of the show as Amitabh Bachchan returns to begin his new stint with the latest season of KBC. Also Read - KBC 12 New Promo Out: Amitabh Bachchan Comes Back to 'Answer Every Setback'

The caption on the post read, “Pooja on The Set of KBC! With the blessings of the Lord, we begin our journey. #KBC12 shoot starts from 7th September.” (sic) Also Read - KBC 12 News: Amitabh Bachchan Back on The Sets Amid Strict Precautions Against COVID-19

Pooja on The Set of KBC! With the blessings of the Lord, we begin our journey. #KBC12 shoot starts from 7th September.#KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/bzEGCHB2N0 — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 4, 2020

Earlier, Bachchan also took to his blog and revealed that he is once again gearing up to be a part of the epic game show that changed the fate of many contestants in the past. He also described how the sets looked like when he went to shoot for the promo of the show. Bachchan said that everyone was wearing masks and there was hardly any conversation on the sets as the entire team was busy taking utmost precautions against COVID-19.

He wrote, “It’s a sea of limited blue on set. Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show… but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19. It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is.”

The 77-year-old actor recently recovered from the coronavirus and got back to work within a month’s time. He ensured his fans that he is being taken care of and resuming work under strict guidelines. The theme of KBC 12, as revealed in the promo, is ‘answering setbacks with comebacks’ and Bachchan seems all excited to host once again. Watch out!