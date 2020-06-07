The auditions for KBC 12 have begun and the process is happening online. As mentioned in a report published by patrika.com, a potential candidate who was gearing up for his audition on Saturday died due to cardiac arrest before going online. The man named Ravi Sudale was 42 and worked as a Math teacher at a school in Madhya Pradesh. He was the resident of Biaora city and was employed at the RK Convent School. Also Read - Inspiring! Ravi Mohan Saini, Who Won Rs 1 Crore in KBC Junior at 14, Is SP of Porbandar Now

He had cleared all the levels and had reached the audition round for which he was quite nervous. Ravi's family members and friends revealed that he was preparing for his audition on Friday when he started complaining of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. The report added that he passed away during the treatment at the hospital.

Ravi's friends also revealed that he had been trying to get through the selection process of Kaun Banega Crorepati for a long time now and this was the first time that he had reached the audition round. He is survived by his two daughters and a wife.

It was earlier last month that Amitabh Bachchan had announced the latest season of the popular quiz show. In a video shot at home, the host revealed that the registrations for the new season were going to be opened and the contestants should gear up for yet another dreamy season.