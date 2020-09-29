Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiered on September 28 (Monday) and netizens are all praises for Big B and the knowledge-based reality show. The show returned with its 12th season with a new format and no-audience owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the first episode premiered, the netizens cheered for the show and they were ecstatic seeing Big B back on their TV screens. Also Read - KBC 12 September 28, 2020 Premiere Episode: Sonu Kumar Gupta Becomes The Roll-over Contestant For The Next Episode

The social media platforms were abuzz with tweets hailing the reality show and Amitabh Bachchan. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, Asit Kumar Modi also tweeted, “@001Danish Sir, Congratulations and All the best #KaunBanegaCrorepati for the Grand success @SonyTV.” Also Read - KBC 12 Play Along: Here's How You Can Participate in Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show And Win Up to Rs 1 Lakh

A Twitter user wrote, “#KaunBanegaCrorepati is one the best Quiz TV show, “Gyaan ka bhandar” great come back, very attractive, enjoying alot. #KBC12 #AmitabhBachchan Ur marvelous sir, grand entry, you always motivate & inspired us!” Also Read - KBC 12 Premieres Its First Episode on Monday: When, Where To Watch, Here's All That Changed During COVID-19

“Pichle 51 saal main kuch bhi nahi badla, #AmitabhBachchan ji remains Biggest Example of “#Setback का जवाब #Comeback से” on the planet since 1969 Kudos to The Legend on The Planet Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir & Entire #KBC team for BADUMBAAAA Execution of #KBC12”, another Twitterati wrote.

Helped a friend of mine in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. It was an absolute pleasure appearing in a show that shares an unbreakable bond with our childhood.#kbc #memories pic.twitter.com/sikGLf2Lah — Pradeep Singh (@_pradeepsingh_) September 29, 2020

*My parents to me after i guess right answer in #KBC before the player* pic.twitter.com/IUxXv10LKy — ℕ ℝ ♥︎♔ (@_Jasmeen_kaur) September 28, 2020

Pichle 51 saal main kuch bhi nahi badla, #AmitabhBachchan ji remains Biggest Example of “#Setback का जवाब #Comeback से” on the planet since 1969

Kudos to The Legend on The Planet Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir & Entire #KBC team for BADUMBAAAA Execution of #KBC12pic.twitter.com/u9RPJ71hy8 — THUGS OF Amitabh Bachchan (@prashantkawadia) September 29, 2020

@SrBachchan Good Morning Dear Amitji

ThankYOU again for hosting #KBC so perfectly!! It has always bn more interesting n riveting only b/c of your dynamic presence on stage!

The amazing engagement not only w/the contestants but also w/the viewers watching youLoveU❤️#KBC12 pic.twitter.com/SiyJm2u3ht — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) September 29, 2020

No one bigger than @SrBachchan!!! Everytime #KBC returns back, I feel so satisfied that my childhood’s favorite show is still alive with the Man who became my Role Model and Idol since then.. Thanks @SonyTV for prioritizing the show over others.. pic.twitter.com/170Wc3ZV55 — Abhilash Ruhela (@WritingBuddha) September 28, 2020



This year’s show’s theme is a setback to comeback where the audience will see many contestants who have been hit by COVID-19 lockdown and how they are ready to start from scratch. During the first episode, Big B informed how they have been shooting by adapting to the ‘new normal’. With a minimal number of people on set, the makers have taken the utmost precautions to ensure the safety of all. Contestants were also put under quarantine in a hotel before they entered the set of KBC 12.