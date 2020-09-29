Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiered on September 28 (Monday) and netizens are all praises for Big B and the knowledge-based reality show. The show returned with its 12th season with a new format and no-audience owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the first episode premiered, the netizens cheered for the show and they were ecstatic seeing Big B back on their TV screens. Also Read - KBC 12 September 28, 2020 Premiere Episode: Sonu Kumar Gupta Becomes The Roll-over Contestant For The Next Episode
The social media platforms were abuzz with tweets hailing the reality show and Amitabh Bachchan. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, Asit Kumar Modi also tweeted, "@001Danish Sir, Congratulations and All the best #KaunBanegaCrorepati for the Grand success @SonyTV."
A Twitter user wrote, "#KaunBanegaCrorepati is one the best Quiz TV show, "Gyaan ka bhandar" great come back, very attractive, enjoying alot. #KBC12 #AmitabhBachchan Ur marvelous sir, grand entry, you always motivate & inspired us!"
“Pichle 51 saal main kuch bhi nahi badla, #AmitabhBachchan ji remains Biggest Example of “#Setback का जवाब #Comeback से” on the planet since 1969 Kudos to The Legend on The Planet Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir & Entire #KBC team for BADUMBAAAA Execution of #KBC12”, another Twitterati wrote.
This year’s show’s theme is a setback to comeback where the audience will see many contestants who have been hit by COVID-19 lockdown and how they are ready to start from scratch. During the first episode, Big B informed how they have been shooting by adapting to the ‘new normal’. With a minimal number of people on set, the makers have taken the utmost precautions to ensure the safety of all. Contestants were also put under quarantine in a hotel before they entered the set of KBC 12.