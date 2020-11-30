Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 might get its fourth crorepati and the season’s first male contestant to win the big amount of Rs 1 crore. The channel has released a new promo in which a man named Tej Bahadur Singh is seen winning Rs 50 crore. The promo of KBC 12 shows Singh answering the Rs 1 crore question, however, whether he answers it right or not is something the audience will have to wait and watch. Also Read - KBC 12 Third Crorepati Anupa Das on Stupendous Win: I am Proud of What I Have Achieved on The Show

The promo also shows the entire journey of Tej Bahadur Singh. In an emotional video, the makers show how the man aspires to be an IAS officer one day but he’s constantly demotivated by his relatives and a few family members and mocked for deciding to do anything else than farming. He reveals that most people in his family do farming for livelihood and can’t even afford the basic necessities of life let alone a well-built house and if he goes on to win the big amount on the show, he wants to end the hardships of his family and start preparing for IAS exam. Also Read - KBC 12: As Promised, Amitabh Bachchan Now Follows Crorepati IPS Mohita Sharma on Instagram

The promo was shared by the official Instagram account of SonyTV with a caption that read, “Tej Bahadur Singh, a farmer’s son who wants to ace the IAS exam and give his family a better tomorrow. Watch him on the hotseat on #KBC12 this Wednesday, at 9 pm only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext (sic).” Also Read - KBC 12: The Rs 7 Crore Question That Mohita Sharma Didn't Answer And Was it The Most Difficult Question of Season?

Meanwhile, KBC 12 has already got three crorepatis and all of them were women. The first millionaire this season by Nazia Nasim, followed by IPS Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das who became crorepati on November 25.

It will be interesting to see if Tej Bahadur Singh becomes the first male millionaire of the season. Watch out!