KBC 12 New Promo: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have its first crorepati in visually-challenged contestant Himani Bundela. In the latest promo, it has been revealed that she won Rs 1 crore and is ready to risk it all for the jackpot question – Rs 7 crore. The promo has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Sony TV official where Himani can be seen answering the 15th question correctly and Big B handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore.

Himani then went on to play the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore but will she win the jackpot price or quit the show? Before freezing the question, she told Big B, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)."

In another promo, she can be seen answering the 16th question confidently. Big B then asked her, “Agar neeche giri toh koi baat nahi, bhagwan ki marzi hai (If I lose the amount then it’s fine, it will be God’s wish).”

In the video, Himani is introduced as, “Himani is a lively girl and is very charming.”

Apart from Himani, Dr Neha Shah also wins prize money of Rs 1 Crore.

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021



Tonight’s episode will have first female sub-inspector . Nimisha Ahirwar , who hails from from Jatara, Tikmagarh. With the fondness of wearing the Police uniform and having a father from an army background, Nimisha has the zeal to become a police officer and bring about changes in the society. With her ambition, knowledge and skills, she’s made it on the hotseat by winning the Triple Test.