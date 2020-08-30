The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati released a new promo of the latest season that’s going to be aired from September. The host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, is seen asking the viewers to gear up for a fantastic run of KBC 12 that gives wings to the dreams. Also Read - KBC 12 News: Amitabh Bachchan Back on The Sets Amid Strict Precautions Against COVID-19

The promo, shared by Bachchan on his Instagram account, shows a contestant being emotional after winning just the amount of Rs 1,000 for the first question. When Bachchan asks the reason behind his emotions, he says that he had started his business from just Rs 500 and took it to Rs 10 crore but he had lost everything and now he aims to resurrect his business by this amount of Rs 1000 and take it to even bigger heights. Also Read - KBC 12 News: Amitabh Bachchan Writes About Shooting Amid 'Maximum Safety Precautions'

Bachchan says, “Sach hai, doston. Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab comeback se do (This is true, friends. No matter what happens, always answer every setback with a comeback).”

The megastar uploaded the promo on Instagram with a caption that read, “Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !! @sonytvofficial Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab #ComeBack se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hi sirf Sony TV par. #KBC @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext.” (sic)

Bachchan has recently recovered from COVID-19. The actor, along with three other members of his family, contracted the virus and got hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital last month.

After completing his isolation period at home, Bachchan wrote a blog and revealed that he was preparing to get back to the sets amid the utmost precautions and safety measures.