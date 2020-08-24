Actor Amitabh Bachchan has begun shooting for his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is going to come back with its 12th season and Bachchan is all set to perform his host duties now. The actor took to social media to inform his fans that he is back on the sets of KBC 12 under great supervision, following the strict guidelines to curb the growing spread of COVID-19. Also Read - KBC 12 News: Amitabh Bachchan Writes About Shooting Amid 'Maximum Safety Precautions'

With the 12th season going on air, KBC is also completing 20 years and Bachchan couldn’t be more ‘amazed.’ The caption of his post read, “It’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!” (sic) Also Read - VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan Expresses Gratitude Towards Everyone Who Wished Him Speedy Recovery

Earlier, Bachchan wrote in his blog about joining the sets of KBC 12. The actor recently got infected with the coronavirus and spent over two weeks at the Lilavati hospital. As soon as his 14-day quarantine period got over, the megastar announced that he was missing work and trying to get back in front of the camera. “Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions,” he wrote.

Along with Sr Bachchan, three other members of the family were diagnosed with COVID-19 including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya Bachchan. All of them have recovered now.