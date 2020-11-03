Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and begins the game with roll-over contestant Arpana Vyas. Big B plays the video made on her. Also Read - KBC 12 November 4, 2020 Episode Highlights: Can You Answer THESE Tough Questions From Tonight's Episode

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Q. Who are the playback singers of this song?

A. Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

Q. Which of these goddesses is also known as Vagishvari?

A. Goddess Saraswati

Q. The song features in a film based on which historic event?

A. The Battle of Panipat

Q. Whose autobiography begins with the line: “I was into a middle-class Tamil family in the island town of Rameswaram in the erstwhile Madras state.”?

A. APJ Abdul Kalaam

Q. Which flightless birds have heavy, solid bones that act like a diver’s weight belt, allowing them to say underwater for lengths of time?

A. Penguin

Q. Who independently developed calculus at the same time as Newtown?

A. Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz

Q. Which cricketer has played the maximum number of IPL matches?

A. A. MS Dhoni

Q. In 1564, who among these died while protecting her kingdom Garha Katanga from the Mughal army?

A. Rani Durgavati

Q. Where would you find the world’s largest residential palace?

A. A. Brunei

Q. Which of these former Union ministers started his career as a computer engineer?

A. Ajit Singh

Arpana quits the show and takes home Rs 12, 50,000. Big B rolls out the fastest-finger first question and Rekha Rani takes on the hot seat.

Q, Which of these pieces of attire can be half or full?

A. Pants

Q.With which of these ‘Rangoli’ traditional made during the festivals?

A. Ground Rice

Q. Which of these is an international football tournament?

A. FIFA World Cup

Q. Which part of the human body is also known as “Lochan” in Sanskrit?

A. Eyes

Q. On which actor is this song picturised?

A. Shah Rukh Khan

Q. The term ‘continental food’ or ‘continental cuisine’ refers to food from which continent?

A. Europe

Q. Identify the politician heard in this audio clip?

A. Yogi Adityanath

Rekha Rani becomes the roll over contestant for the next episode.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!