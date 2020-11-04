Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and begins the game with roll-over contestant Rekha Rani. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin's Beautiful Chemistry Hints at Their Budding Romance

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Q. In which state is this mountain peak located? Also Read - KBC 12 November 3, 2020 Episode Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Asks These Tough Questions In Tonight's Episode

A. Uttarakhand Also Read - Kamya Punjabi Supports Kavita Kaushik Over Her Fight With Eijaz Khan, Says 'He Is Playing Victim Card'

Q. Which peak by Maithilisharan Gupt features these line: ‘Abla jeevan haay1 Tumhaari yahi kahaani, aanchal mein hai doodh aur aanhon mein paani!”?

A. Yashodhara

Q. Who has been the youngest and only the second woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics?

A. Esther Duflo

Q. Which country’s prime minister, the youngest in the world, can be seen in this picture?

A. Finland

Q. Which poet played the role of Naseem’s grandfather in Saeed Mirza’s ‘Naseem’?

A. Kaifi Azmi

Rekha Rani quits the show and takes home Rs 6,40,000. Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question and Hardik Patil takes on the hot seat.

Q. Which word completes this line from the film Raees, “Koi ______chota nahi hota?

A. Dhanda

Q. Which of these is not a computer document or file format?

A. TDS

Q. Which of the following drinks would normally not be rich in Vitamin C?

A. Coffee

Q. Which of these mobile games might require the player to walk around in the real go?

A. Pokemon Go

Q. In which film does this song feature?

A. ABCD 2

Q. Which of these is not a Tata Group company?

A. Indigo

Q. In 2020, which cricketer received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award?

A. Rohit Sharma

Q. Identify this cabinet minister?

A. Piyush Goyal

Q. Superman, as Clark Kent, worked as a reporter for which of these newspapers?

A. The Daily Planet

Q. Identify the animal seen in this picture which is often known to eat leftovers from other animals’ kill?

A. Jackal

Q. Which YouTuber star’s real name is Ajey Nagar?

A. CarryMinati

Q. How many states and Union Territories are there in India now?

A. 28 States, 8 UTs

Q. Who has written the book Uttararamcharitra which describes the story of the latter years of Lord Rama’s life?

A. Bhavabhuti

Hardik Patil becomes the roll-over contestant for the next episode.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!