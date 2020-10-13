KBC 12 October 7, 2020 Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan welcomes viewers on the show and rolls out the fastest finger first question and Raj Laxmi takes on the hot seat. Also Read - KBC 12 October 12, 2020 Highlights: Komal Tukadiya Takes Home Rs 12,50,000, Kumar Krishna Mohan Gives Incorrect Answer

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Popular among kids, 'Hawa mithai' is also known by which of these names?

A. Budhiya Ke Baal

Q. Which of these films tells the story of Shruti and Bittoo who become partners in their very own ‘wedding planning ka bijness’ in Delhi?

A. Band Baaja Baaraat

Q. In which of these games can the number of players per team vary at a certain point of time during a match?

A. Kabaddi

Q. The sum of the numbers mentioned in which of these film titles is the highest?

A. Nau Do Gyarah

Q.