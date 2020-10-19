Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and rolls out the fastest finger first question. Subhash Bishnoi takes on the hot seat. He is one of the COVID-19 frontline warriors. During the lockdown, his main duty was to maintain the sanity of the Gajraula Railway Station and to look after the safety according to the norms given by the government. So as an Inspector in Railways, he was the one responsible to see that the situation is under control. During the lockdown, a lot of people started walking on the railway tracks as no transport was available. Also Read - KBC 12 October 16 Karamveer Episode: Meet Gyanendra Purohit, Monica Purohit Who Champion Cause of Deaf & Speech-Impaired Community

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Q. Which of these pairs refers to the same day of the week the way Guruvaar and Brihaspativaar do?

A. Ravivaar-Itvaar

Q. Which of these are used to make ‘aamchoor’ powder?

A. Dried raw unripe mangoes

Q. In which of these sports can a team get ‘all-out’?

A. Kabaddi

Q.In terms of road traffic signs, what is the shape of a ‘stop’ sign?

A. Octagon

Subhash gives an incorrect answer and goes back home empty-handed. Big B rolls out fastest finger first question. Swarupa Deshpande takes on the hot seat.

Q. Anarkali, Kafta, Angrakha are types of which clothing item?

A. Kurti

Q. In the climax scene of the film ‘DDLJ’, Simran grabs Raj’s hand to board a moving what?

A. Rail

Q. Which of these mythological couples were married through a swayamvar ceremony?

A. Sita-Ram

Q. If you were eating a preparation in ‘tambda rassa’ or ‘pandhra rassa’, you are eating a dish that traditionally belongs to which of these regions?

A. Kohlapur

Q. Which is the only Indian state where you would find this in its natural habitat?

A. Gujarat

Q. Who is the director of the film that featured this song?

A. Basu Chatterjee