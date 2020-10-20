Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and rolls out the fastest finger first question. He welcomes roll-over contestant Ankita Singh. She had a traumatized life experience due to her parent’s abusive marriage. Despite going through so much pain, she remained optimistic. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 New Twist: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol Get Evicted After Sidharth Shukla's Team Loses The Task

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Q. The prayer in the audio clip is dedicated to which god?

A. Lord Ganesha.

Q. For which population group does UNICEF work?

A. Children

Q. Identify the novel from its cover?

A. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

Q. To which service did this leader belong, immediately before becoming a politician?

A. IAS

Q. In January 2020, RBI launched which mobile app for the visually impaired to help them identify the denomination of Indian banknotes?

A. MANI

Q. Who is the Democratic candidate for the US presidential election going to be held in November 2020?

A. Joe Biden

Q. Which of these elements is named after the creator of the periodic table?

A. Mendelevium