Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and roll-over contestant Farhar Naz. Due to COVID-19 Farhat faced a lot of financial issues as her Madrasa school was shut for 3 months and she didn’t receive any salary. She was working from home and taught her students via audio messages. Her husband works in Saudi Arabia as an accountant in a Private firm and receives a salary only for the months he gets some work. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Senior Gauahar Khan To Soon Tie The Knot With BF Zaid Darbar? Former's Parents Confirm

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Q. Who is the first Indian to become the world number 1 women's tennis player in doubles?

A. Sania Mirza

Q. Which is the largest island in the world?

A. Greenland

Q. Located on Mount Jabal al-Noor, in which cave is Prophet Muhammad believed to have received the first revelation of the Quran?

A. Hira

Q. Once known as Kanyakubja, of which great emperor was Kannauj once the capital?

A. Harshvardhan

Q. Which of these mother and daughter pairs has served as governors of states?

A. Sarojini & Padmaja Naidu

Q. Which of these nations became the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars in July 2020?

A. UAE

Q. What was the real name of Begum Hazrat Mahal who led the revolt in Lucknow in 1857?

A. Muhammadi Khanum

Farhat Naz quits the show and takes home Rs 25,00,000. Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question. Dexaben Ranabhai Parmar takes on the hot seat. With the prize money, she wants to buy a house and use it to secure her son’s future education. Her main reason to come on the KBC is to fulfill her father’s dream, who was a big fan of KBC. she is a Gujarati teacher and a supportive wife, who stood by her husband’s decision to donate his liver to his ailing brother.

Q. temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is pivotal in the narrative of which of these films?

A. Kedarnath

Q. Which flour is a common ingredient in the following dishes: Kadhi, Pitod Ki Sabji, and Gatte Ki Sabji?

A. Gram Flour

Q. While doing an online transaction, which of these numbers is received on the registered mobile number?

A. OTP

Q. Which singer, popular as ‘Dandiya Queen’, has sung songs like ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’ and ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye’?

A. Falguni Phathak

Q. What is the naturally occurring phenomenon called?

A. Tornado

Q. What does the word ‘Vrinda’ mean, in the name ‘Vrindavan’, a place related to Lord Krishna?

A. Tulsi

Q. The politician personality heard in this audio clip served as the chief minister of which state or union territory?

A. Rajasthan

Q. Whose last film in a leading role was ‘Angrezi Medium’?

A. Irrfan Khan

Q. Which of these is the cause for Japanese encephalitis?

A. Virus

Q. Which Mughal palace and fort complex, built during the reign of Akbar, can be seen in this image?

A. Fatehpur Sikra

Daxaben quits the show and takes home Rs 80,000. Big B rolls the fastest finger first question and Jay Dhonde takes on the hot seat.

