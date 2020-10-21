Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and roll-over contestant Farhar Naz. Due to COVID-19 Farhat faced a lot of financial issues as her Madrasa school was shut for 3 months and she didn’t receive any salary. She was working from home and taught her students via audio messages. Her husband works in Saudi Arabia as an accountant in a Private firm and receives a salary only for the months he gets some work. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Senior Gauahar Khan To Soon Tie The Knot With BF Zaid Darbar? Former's Parents Confirm

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Also Read - KBC 12 October 20 Episode Highlights: Ankita Singh Could Not Tackle Rs 25,00,000 Lakh Question, Can You Answer It?