Tonight's episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and rolls out the fastest finger first question and Koshlendra Singh Tomar takes up the hot seat. He is a Gram Panchayat Secretary who loves his village.

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Q. According to a Hindi proverb, if Ajay Vijay 'ki aankh mein dhool jhuonk raha hai' then what is Ajay doing?

A. Cheating

Q. If you are enjoying Agra ke Petha, Banarasi Paan, and Lucknowi Biryani in the cities they are named after, in which state are you in?

A. Uttar Pradesh

Q. If one kilo is made up of 1000 grams then how many grams will make up ‘dhai Kilo’?

A. 2500

Q. According to the Ramayan, if Dashrath was the ‘dada’ of Luv-Kush then who was Janaka in relation to them?

A. Nana

Q. Which of these is a cold-blooded animal?

A. Frog