KBC 12 October 2 Karamveer Special Episode Highlights: Tonight's episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan rolling out fastest finger the first question and Pradeep Kumar Sood takes up the hot seat. He is quintessential from Amritsar and is a big-time foodie and a fitness freak at the same time.

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Which two months will complete the lyrics of this Kishore Kumar song?

A. Sawan

Q. Which of these is a term used in the sport of tennis?

A. Drop Shot

Q. Which of these materials are sold or available with TMT specification?

A. Iron Bars.

Q. On which pair is this song picturised?

A. Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia

Q. By what other popular name is a mixed pickle, for which Panipat is famous for?

A. Panchranga

Q. According to the Mahabharata, who was reborn as Shikhandi with the sole intention of taking revenge from Bhisma?

A. Amba

Q. In which city is the Punjab and Maharashtra cooperative bank situated?

A. Mumbai

Q. Widal Test is used to diagnose which of the following diseases?

A.Typhoid

Q. Who formally inaugurated the city of Chandigarh on 7 October 1953?

A. Dr Rajendra Prasad

Q. Who is the person, at the center of managing GLOBAL CRISIS?

a. Tedros Ashanom Ghebreyesus

Q. Which of these father and son pairs have both served as Union Ministers?

A. Ved Prakash and Piyush Goyal

Q. The Indian Super League team NorthEast United FC is owned by which of these personalities?

A. John Abrahim

Q. Whats is the most spoken language in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with approximately 28 percent of the population speaking it?

A. Tamil

Q. The point on Earth that’s farthest from land is named after which fictional character of Indian origin?

A. Captain Nemo

Pradeep Kumar Sood quits the show and takes home Rs 12,50,000.