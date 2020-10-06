KBC 12 October 2 Karamveer Special Episode Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan introduces expert of the day and welcomes roll-over contestant Sabitha Reddy. Also Read - KBC 12 October 5 Episode Highlights: Sabitha Reddy Wins Rs 40,000, Becomes Roll-over Contestant For Next Episode

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Identify the mountaineer seen in this video clip?

A. Arunima Sinha

Q. What type of cotton cloth is named after a city on the Malabar Coast of India?

A. Calico

Q. Which Nobel Prize-winning organisation was founded in 1971 by 13 physicians and journalists to provide aid and medical care to people in distress?

A. Doctors Without Borders

Sabitha quit the show and takes Home Rs 1,60,000.