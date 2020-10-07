KBC 12 October 2 Karamveer Special Episode Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan introduces roll-over contestant Asmita Madhav Gore and gives us a brief about her parents and financial situation in her family. He then introduces the expert of the day, Pankaj Pachori. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia Slams Paras Chabra, Says 'He is a Piece of S**T Who Lives On His Girlfriend's Money'

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Who is this tech entrepreneur and CEO of the electric vehicle company, Tesla?

A. Elon Musk

Q. Which of these places is known as the ‘Banana City of India’?

A. Jalgoan

Q. Which city hosted the Filmfare Awards ceremony in 2020, the first time the awards function was held outside Mumbai?

A. Guwahati

Q. What is the name of the 2.8 km long freight train started by the Indian Railways in July 2020?

A. Shesh Naag

Q. The wife and son of which of these actors are both members of the current Lok Sabha?

A. Dharmendra