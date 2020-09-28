Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to premiere in a few minutes and fans can’t keep calm to see Big B on the hot seat once again. While many contestants dream of sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan, KBC gives the opportunity to all the viewers to win one lakh each every day and a plethora of other prizes with KBC Play Along. Along with one lakh prize money each day and other prizes, the makers have rolled out a chance for viewers to play in teams and an exclusive video call with megastar Big B. Also Read - KBC 12 Premieres Its First Episode on Monday: When, Where To Watch, Here's All That Changed During COVID-19

Here’s how you can participate in KBC Play Along:

♦ Download the SonyLIV app from Google Play or App Store

♦ Though you don’t need to subscribe to the app to participate in Play Along, subscribers get extra benefits in terms of prizes.

♦ On the Home page, click on Play Along with option. Register yourself and update your profile on the app. You can also select your language preference – English or Hindi.

♦ The basic rule for participating in KBC Play Along that you must be above 18 years of age and an Indian citizen. Do read rules and regulations before participating.

♦ As and when questions are asked on the television, the same will be displayed on your mobile screen. All you have to do is to select the right question in the stipulated time. However, if you run out of time or click on the incorrect question, you will not be out of KBC Play Along. You can continue to play with the next question.

♦ One has to submit the answer or else, the system will not accept your answer. Each answer will win you points.

♦ In KBC Play Along, one lifeline is available to the subscribers which can be used at any time during the game. Non-subscribers will not have the lifeline available to them.

♦ This season, you can also win 500 points by giving the right answer to the Fastest finger first questions.

♦ The makers have also introduced a Play-Along Team feature in this season, where you can create a team with friends and family. The minimum number of team members is 3 and the maximum is 10. The team with the highest score can win up to Rs one lakh.

♦ The ‘lakhpati prize’ can only be win by the SonyLIV subscribers. The non-subscribers can win up to Rs 1,000 as a cash prize along with other prizes such as television, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, power banks, mobile phone, iPad, and vouchers.

♦ This season’s top scorer can also get a chance of winning a new car.

♦ 20 lucky winners will also get a chance to have a Zoom call with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

♦ Selected contestants will get to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati and a chance to sit on the hot seat opposite Big B. They will be seen in the last week of the show.

Aman Srivastava, Digital Business head of SonyLIV said in a statement, “From the first-ever digital auditions on SonyLIV to a resounding response online, this has been a year of innovations for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Our new feature ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’ is an extension in that direction to build the momentum around KBC Play Along and make winners out of our viewers. With 10 lakhpatis every day, we not only intend to reward viewers sitting at home, but also cater to the aspirations of countless Indians of participating in India’s biggest reality game show.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati premieres on September 28 at 9 PM on Sony TV, Monday-Friday at 9 pm.