Actor Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming back with its 12th season on September 28. The first episode of the reality show will be aired on Monday (September 28) on Sony TV. The production house is taking all the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Big B, contestants, and the crew members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The contestants who have been chosen for the fastest-finger first round, have been put under quarantine in a hotel before they enter the KBC 12 sets.

Here are the Key Details of the show:

♦ The first episode of KBC 12 premieres on September 28 at 9PM on Sony TV

♦ The number of contestants for the fastest finger first has been reduced to 8 as the seats need to be at a distance to maintain social distancing.

♦ There will be no lie audience on the show and the sitting area has also been retained. However, the contestants are allowed to bring along just one family member.

♦ The new season emphasizes on turning ‘setbacks’ into ‘comebacks’. Hence, this season will see several contestants who have been hit hard with Coronavirus lockdown.

♦ The lifeline ‘audience poll’ has been replaced with ‘video-a-friend’. From registrations to auditions, everything has been conducted online this time.

♦ Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from Covid-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus.

♦ The show began in the year 2000 and since then has been a hit among audiences.

♦ KBC play along is still there and people sitting back at home can win prize money.

“This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren’t thought of, paving the path for something meaningful, leading us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life,” Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for the upcoming season, said.