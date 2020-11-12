KBC 12: The last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was all entertaining and equally inspiring. Nazia Nasim, a superbly sensitive and intelligent mom took the hot seat in front of the megastar host, Amitabh Bachchan. The makers are running a Diwali special week and therefore, the sets seemed all decked up with colourful lights and quirky designs. However, it was the cheer of winning the amount of Rs 1 crore that lit up the faces last night. Nazia answered the second biggest question of the show and went on to win Rs 1 crore. While Nazia answered the question without using any lifeline, do you think you could have? Also Read - KBC 12: Will Nazia Nasim Be Able To Answer Rs 7 Crore Question? Find It Out Here

The big Rs 1 crore question belonged to the entertainment industry and had some talented names as its options. Nazia was asked to name the female actor who has also won the National award for best playback singing. In the list of the options, Nazia had four names – Dipika Chikhlia, who has played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan; Roopa Ganguly, who played the role of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Kirron Kher who’s a prominent face of Bollywood movies, and Neena Gupta who’s another talented name from the world of acting. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Confirms no Diwali Party Due to Death in Family, Says 'Parties Are a Distant Dream'

Nazia, who revealed how she is trying to champion the cause of women’s rights and is highly inspired by many female activists and performers across the globe, was aware of the names given to her as options and she instantly chose Roopa Ganguly as the answer. However, Nazia took her time to contemplate the other options as well. She stuck to Roopa Ganguly as her answer and explained how she knows that the actor-turned-politician has done some tremendous work in the industry and has sung for a Bengali film. This was indeed true. Also Read - KBC 12 November 6 Karamveer Episode Highlights: Meet Anuradha Kapoor, Founder of Swayam Who Works Towards Empowering Women

Nazia, putting out her confidence-self on display once again, asked Bachchan to lock ‘Roopa Ganguly’ as her answer to the question. A few seconds later, the host yelled ‘ek crore’ and Nazia stayed stumped. She emerged as the first crorepati of the season. Here’s more about Roopa Ganguly you need to know:

The 53-year-old actor is one of the most reverred names in the Bengali film industry. Ganguly has worked with some of the most prolific filmmakers of her time namely Aparna Sen, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, and Goutam Ghose among others. Currently, a member of parliament and the President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha in West Bengal, Ganguly is widely known for playing the role of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s superhit mythological series Mahabharat.

The actor won her National Award for Best Female Playback Singer in the year 2011 for the Bengali film Abosheshey.

While it was a big question and belonged to the world of movies, one just wonders if this was the right question for the Rs 1 crore amount… what do you think?