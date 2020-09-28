KBC 12 September 28, 2020 Premiere Episode: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan welcomes viewers on the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati with a heartfelt poetry. He further introduces the fastest finger first contestants. Also Read - KBC 12 Play Along: Here's How You Can Participate in Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show And Win Up to Rs 1 Lakh

Q. Starting with the first arrange these events of 2020 in the order in which they occurred?

1 Namaste Trump

2. Janta Curfew

3 Cyclone Amphan

4 Lockdown in India

Contestant Aarti Jagtap, 20-years-old from Bhopal. She is a daughter of a daily wage plumber and domestic help, who hails from Bhopal. She has secured scholarships all through her education years and aspires to be a Civil Service Officer. If Aarti wins big in the show, she wants to improve the financial and living conditions of her family. She will be able to get her parents out of the slum area and the vicious circle of poverty. Aarti scored 92.3& in her CBSE12th boards. Post her 12th grade, she went o to pursue her engineering course. Since, she was a merit student, her tuition fees is sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. Aarti studied Carmel Convent School, till 4th grade she was in Hindi medium of her school. she feels that if one really wants to get educated one should not blame their background for it. She says ‘some or the other way emerges for you to achieve your goal’.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, her father and mother had no income for 3 months. Their monthly expenses were met with the family’s expenses.

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. The term ‘app’, in the context of a mobile app, is a shortened form of which term

A. Application

Q. Which actress made her debut in a leading role in the film that featured this song?

A. Sanjana Sanghi

Q. According to our Union Ministry of Health and WHO, you should wash your hands with soap and water for at least how many seconds?

A. 20-30 seconds

Q. This photograph was taken at the trailer launch of a film about which ISRO mission

A. Mangalyaan

Q. In which city is this historical place located?

A. Amritsar

Q. Which river passes through marble stones in Bhedhaghat in Madhya Pradesh?

A. Narmada

She uses the lifeline flip the question lifeline.

Q. Which actor has firm a film production company that has the name of a spice in its name?

A. Shah Rukh Khan