KBC 12 September 29, 2020 Episode: Tonight's episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience along with the roll-over contestant Sonu Kumar Gupta. Before beginning the game, he shows the audience the video of Sonu that gives a sneak peek into his personal life. The video shows that he lives with his wife and 5-year-old son. In the video, he says that his parents live in Jigirsand village, Balia District, Uttar Pradesh. He further reveals that he has three brothers and two sisters, of which all siblings are married except his youngest brother. Interestingly, Sonu has been trying for KBC for the past six seasons.

Q. The politician heard in this audio clip is the president of which party?

A. Samajwadi Party

Q. Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and the island of Diu were all under which European colonial power?

A. Portugal

Q. ‘Agni Ki Udaan’ is the Hindi translation of which personality’s autobiography?

A. APJ Abdul Kalam

Q. During the battle of Kurukshetra, Krishna deceived the Kauravas by hiding the sun behind clouds to enable Arjuna to kill whom?

A. Jayadratha

Q. Which company is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines by the number of doses produced (volume)?

A. Serum Institute

Sonu chooses ‘flip the question’ lifeline.

Q. Kurma, Vasuki and Mount Mandara are all associated with which episode of Hindu mythology?

A. Samudra Manthan

Q. The film in which this song features is based on which battle?

A. Battle of Saragarhi

Q. Which Indian hockey player holds the record for the most number of goals scored in an Olympic final?

A. Balbir Singh Senior

Q. In which state did a politician named P Subhash Chandra Bose become deputy chief minister in 2019?

A. Andhra Pradesh

Sonu has quit the show and is taking home Rs 12,40,000. Amitabh Bachchan rolls out the fastest-finger first question and Jay Kulshrestha takes the hot seat. He congratulates Big B on winning the battle against COVID-19 after he was tested positive. In response, Big give all the credit to the doctors who treated him. He then shows the audience the video that gives us a sneak peek into his life. In the video, he introduces the audience to his mother and wife. He further reveals that COVID-19 had a great impact on his life, he lost one of his family friends and a relative due to coronavirus. His wife lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also says that over time, he has started facing anxiety issues.