KBC 12 September 29, 2020 Episode: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchanwelcoming the audience with the roll-over contestant Jay Kulshrestha. He further elaborates on the show’s theme ‘setback to comeback’. He further introduces the expert of the day – Richa Anirudh. Also Read - What to Watch on SonyLIV App in October 2020: Check Out Movies, WebSeries

Here is all you need to know about Jay:

Jay wants to gift a house to his mom because he says she brought a smile on everyone’s face in the family but never cared about her happiness and comfort. With the help of KBC, he wants to bring that smile on her face back. He wants to clear off all the loans taken for his father’s treatment. Jay has lost his job due to COVID-19. It was his dream to come to the knowledge-based reality show. His wife lost her job too. While Jay was in school, his father faced a huge business loss due to which they had to sell their factory, their cars, and all other assets. Later, it became very difficult for them to sustain since their savings got over. As his family was financially weak he started working at an early age in a sweet shop in Malad. He later worked as a ‘bouncer’ in events due to their financial conditions. Also Read - KBC 12 September 29, 2020 Episode Highlights: Jay Kulshrestha Becomes Roll-over Contestant For The Next Episode

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. In 2020, the two personalities seen in this picture were conferred with which civilian honour? Also Read - KBC 12: Netizens Hail Amitabh Bachchan-Hosted Show As It Makes Comeback With New Season

A. Padma Vibhushan

Q. Thierry Delaporte has been appointed as the CEO and MD of which Indian IT giant?

A. WIPRO

Q. Who has written this poem from the movie ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’?

A. Aditya Chopra

Jay uses flip the question lifeline.

Q. Which continent hosts two Grand Slam tennis tournaments?

A. Europe

The Ongole cattle breed, normally used in Mexican bull fights, is native to which Indian state?

A. Andhra Pradesh

Q The Maharaja of which place provided a scholarship to Dr BR Ambedkar for his post-graduate education at Columbia University, New York?

A. Baroda State

Q. According to the Treaty of Sugauli, which river marked a natural boundary between India and Nepal?

A. Kali

Jay quits the show and takes home Rs 12,50,000.

Here is All You Need To Know About Jaswinder:

Jaswinder Singh Cheema takes on the hot seat. He is a Marathi speaking Sardar who is a Constable in Nanded. Despite all the chaos of COVID-19, Jaswinder remained positive while rendering his services in the lockdown. Even though he had to work overtime, he looked at it as an opportunity to serve humanity.

Q. What is the name of Salman Khan’s character in the Dabangg film series?

A Chulbul Pandey

Q. Which of these cards in India has an expiry date or validity mentioned on it?

A Debit Card

Q. ‘Sabh Sikhan ko hukam hai Guru manyo Granth’. Which Sikh guru said this to all the Sikhs shortly before his demise?

A. Guru Gobind Singh

Q. Which of these dry fruits is obtained from a climber plant?

A. Raisin

Jaswinder uses flip the question lifeline.

Q. Who is the first member of the renowned Thackeray family to have elected the Vidhan Sabha elections?

A. Aditya Thackrey

Q. Which of these cyclones named by Thailand means ‘sky’ in their local language?

A. Amphan

Q. The politician in the audio clip has never served on which of these posts?

A. Chief Minister of Gujarat

Q. Identify this bird known to be the world’s tallest flying bird?

A Sarus Crane

Q. The first successful vaccine was developed for which disease?

A. Smallpox

Q. Identify the sportsperson shown in this video clip?

A. Neeraj Chopra

Q. Which one of these new Indian currency notes and the landmarks featured on them is not correctly matched?

A. Rs 20-Hampi

Q. A Major General of which of these countries was killed by a US military drone strike in January 2020?

A. Iran