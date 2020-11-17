KBC 12: Mohita Sharma became the second crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The 30-year-old IPS officer played brilliantly and had saved her two lifelines until the big Rs 1 crore question. She used the ‘Ask The Expert’ lifeline and answered the tough question about World War II. However, she couldn’t answer the Rs 7 crore question. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim Reacts to Winning Rs 1 Crore, Reveals She Was Trying to Participate For 20 Years

Mohita, who played a very impressive game, quit on the biggest question of the season. Going by the show’s standards this year, the question seemed difficult. Host Amitabh Bachchan, who witnessed the Rs 7 crore question for the second time in the ongoing season, asked Mohita: “Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?” Also Read - KBC 12: The Rs 1 Crore Question That Made Nazia Nasim First Crorepati of Season And Was it Too Easy?

The names that Bachchan gave as four options were: HMS Minden, HMS Cornwallis, HMS Trincomalee, and HMS Manee. Mohita did not the answer and in the absence of any lifeline (no contestant can use a lifeline to answer the Rs 7 crore question), she decided to quit the game and ended up winning the sum of Rs 1 crore.

The right answer to the Rs 7 crore question was the option C: HMS Trincomalee.

Even the Rs 1 crore question seemed pretty difficult this time as compared to what was asked to the previous crorepati of the season, Nazia Nasim. The Rs 1 crore question that Mohita answered was: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The answer was RDX.

Do you agree that the difficulty level of the questions asked to IPS Mohita was a little up this time in KBC?