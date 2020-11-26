Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan witnessed its third crorepati in Anupa Das. On Wednesday night, she won Rs 1 crore on the show and had quit the show once Rs 7 crore question popped in front of her. Interestingly, after quitting, she coincidently answered Rs 7 crore question correctly. Also Read - KBC 12: Anupa Das Becomes 3rd Crorepati of Season; Would She Attempt Rs 7 Crore Question?

The Rs 7 crore question was: 'In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?' The answer to the question was United Arab Emirates.

The Rs 1 Crore question was: 'Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh?' The answer was Major Shaitan Singh.

Opening up about the win, Anupa told The Indian Express, “My family and I have had a really hard time as majority of the money was spent in hospitals. Now, all that I have is theirs. Everything that I have earned on the show is going to go towards supporting my family. By God’s grace, we finally have the resources to give my mother the best possible treatment.”

She also shared about the answering correctly to Rs 7 crore question after quitting the show and said, “The question was based on sports, and since it’s not my strength, I did panic a little. One wrong answer would have taken away a huge sum, which we, as a family, need right now. Thus I decided to let it go. However, post the game, when Amit ji announced that I had chosen the correct answer, I was astounded. Nonetheless, I am very happy and proud of what I achieved on the show.”

Talking about her newfound status, she said, “Being on the show has completely changed my life. People’s attitude towards me and every little thing around me has changed, for the better. I am actually at a loss of words to explain this indescribable feeling.”