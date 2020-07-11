With the state government’s rule of not allowing artistes and technicians above the age of 65 to be on the sets, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati are in a fix. The show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who, obviously, can’t shoot until the Maha-government makes amendments in the guidelines or allow the senior actors to work. The selection process of the candidates for the upcoming season had already begun in May despite the COVID-19 lockdown. After the process took place online and got completed quite smoothly, the makers were planning to begin the shoot by taking all the precautionary measures on the sets. However, Big B can’t join KBC 12 until the age-related restrictions are lifted. Also Read - KBC 12: Math Teacher Dies of Cardiac Arrest Right Before Auditioning For Amitabh Bachchan's Show

A report published in Mid-Day quoted a source close to the show saying how there's no option of replacing the legendary actor. Bachchan is the face of the show and the makers can't even think of replacing him to move on with the shooting, unlike other filmmakers who have replaced many senior actors with the younger ones to keep the show moving. "KBC cannot be imagined without Big B. There is no question of the megastar being replaces. The shoot may be rescheduled," said the source.

The channel had deliberately decided to replug KBC after the lockdown to manage the TRPs that went down during the lockdown period due to the non-telecasting of the fresh episodes. The game show always works wonder for the channel and produces an instant spike in the ratings. It is one of the most loved TV shows in the country and more because it features one of the most celebrated actors in the country as its host. It's not possible to imagine KBC without Bachchan.