Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has got its first crorepati with Nazia Nasim,a communication professional, who won Rs 1 crore. She is born in Ranchi and is settled in New Delhi. She is all set to create a new history on the show tonight as she reaches 'choti ka prashan', Rs 7 crore question. It will be interesting to watch if she will be able to tackle the question and takes home the jacket prize money.

As per the promo, Amitabh Bachchan announces in the excitement that she has won Rs 1 crore. The show is a delight to viewers as they get to watch Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing the trivia.

Kaun Banega crorepati is a game show based on a British TV show titled ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire’. Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with the show for the last 11 years. KBC season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. KBC was first telecasted in the year 2000 and this year it completes two decades of its successful running on television.

The new season emphasizes on turning ‘setbacks’ into ‘comebacks’. Hence, this season will see several contestants who have been hit hard with Coronavirus lockdown.



“This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren’t thought of, paving the path for something meaningful, leading us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life,” Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for the upcoming season, said.