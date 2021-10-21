KBC 13, Rs 1 crore question: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 got its second crorepati on Thursday, October 21 in MP’s Sahil Aditya Ahirwar. The 19-year-old aspires to become an IAS officer someday and has proven that hard work and dedication are the most important ingredients of success. Sahil, during his first year of college used to bunk lectures, enjoy with friends, watch films and pass his time away in his college canteen. The next two years, Sahil dedicated his time to studies making him a rank holder.Also Read - KBC 13: Meet Second Crorepati, Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, a Security Guard’s Son Who Aspires to be IAS Officer

KBC 13’s Rs 1 crore question is here:

Sahil played a splendid game an won Rs 1 crore. The question worth Rs 1 crore that Sahil got right, with the help of 50-50 lifeline was, "The Sanskrit phrase 'Atithi Devo Bhava' meaning The Guest is God is taken from which Upanishads?"

The options of Rs 1 crore question are:

A. Katha Upanishad

B. Mundaka Upanishad

C. Chhandogya Upanishad

D. Taittriya Upanishad

The answer is D. Taittriya Upanishad

His biggest inspiration has been his father who works as a Security guard in Noida and has studied until 10th Standard only. With carefully dissected answers, Sahil Aditya Ahirwar achieves the 1 crore mark on the show. He was calm and composed throughout the game and thought about each answer before asking Big B to lock it. Moving forward in the game, he will be seen attempting the jackpot question for 7crore rupees. Will he be able to take Rs 7 crore home?