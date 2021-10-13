Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will leave Amitabh Bachchan rolling as he learns what ‘Zeher’ or ‘Katil Lag Rahe Ho’ means. In a recent promo shared by Sony TV, Big B can be seen having fun with one of the contestants on the hot seat. In the promo, the contestant can be seen explaining that the word ‘Zeher‘ isn’t used in a negative way, but to compliment somebody. While this leaves Amitabh Bachchan shocked, the contestant went on to explain that similarly, ‘Katil lag rahe ho‘ doesn’t mean somebody is a murderer, but rather means that somebody is looking beautiful.Also Read - KBC 13: Businessman Hussain Vohra Fails To Answer Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You?

“Zeher matlab, woh bolte hain na kisi ki taarif karte ho toh ‘ekdum zeher lag rahe ho’, waisa uss way mein (Zeher means, when we compliment somebody),” the contestant said. Later, Amitabh Bachchan asks Sumit about his outfit, to which, he replies, “Zehar, katl lag rahe ho.” This leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits who could not stop laughing. Also Read - KBC 13 Gets Sholay Twist, Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Join Amitabh Bachchan in Shaandaar Shukravaar Episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read - ‘It’s a Big Win’: Fans Rejoice After Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As The Face Of Paan Masala Brand

Meanwhile, the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will welcome Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy to celebrate 46 years of the iconic film, Sholay. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will also be seen sharing various unknown facts and details about the film Sholay and what actually happened behind the scenes. Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be donating the winning amount to the ‘Hema Malini Foundation’ which works towards the education and medical treatments of the children in Mathura.